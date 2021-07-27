CDC: Vaccinated people should mask up indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued new guidelines stipulating that even fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors if they are areas that currently have high coronavirus infection rates.

“In areas with substantial and time transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public, indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the Delta variants and protect others,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing.

She also addressed the reopening of schools in the fall, saying that “children should return to full time in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies.”

“Information on the Delta variant from several states and other countries indicates that in rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with a Delta variant… may be contagious and spread the virus to others,” Walensky added.

The new guidelines are a reversal of the CDC's position since May, when it recommended that vaccinated individuals take off their masks.

The new guidelines are recommendations and do not obligate states or municipalities to follow them.