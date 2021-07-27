Knesset approves Bennett-Lapid rotation deal

The Knesset on Tuesday evening approved the rotation deal between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The amendment to the Basic Law: Government passed with a majority of 61 MKs after a 15-hour debate.

The opposition left the hall in protest, claiming that the coalition had exceeded the quota of votes as agreed upon in the Knesset committee as part of the implementation of section 98, which sets out the rules of procedure. As a result, the vast majority of the opposition was not present for the final vote and only two MKs voted against the bill.

Under the coalition agreement, Bennett will serve as prime minister until September 2023, at which point Lapid will assume the role of prime minister. If the government lasts for its entire term, both men will have served two years and three months as prime minister.