France: Iran endangering chance of reviving nuclear deal

France's foreign ministry warned on Monday that Iran was endangering the chance of reaching an agreement with world powers over reviving its 2015 nuclear deal if it did not return to the negotiating table soon.

"If it continues on this path, not only will it continue to delay when an agreement to lift sanctions can be reached, but it risks jeopardizing the very possibility of concluding the Vienna talks and restoring the JCPOA," foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters, according to Reuters.

JCPOA is the acronym for Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is the official name of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in 2018, but has been holding indirect talks with the Biden administration on a return to the agreement.

However, Iran recently paused the talks and announced they will not resume before a new government takes office in August, following presidential elections last month won by Ebrahim Raisi.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said recently that the United States will not impose a deadline on a seventh round of talks with Iran, adding that Tehran can determine when talks will resume.

Iran has insisted on a removal of all sanctions imposed on it, while the Biden administration has insisted that some will remain if they were imposed over other concerns, including human rights and Iran's support for extremist movements.