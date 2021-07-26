Chaos in the Knesset: Ben-Gvir dragged off Knesset podium after calling Tibi a 'terrorist'

Knesset ushers removed Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir from the Knesset podium shortly after he addressed the plenum Monday evening.

MK Ahmed Tibi, who chaired the meeting, demanded that Ben-Gvir call him "Mr. Chairman." Ben-Gvir refused and merely called him '"chairman."

A confrontation developed between the two, during which Tibi demanded that he be removed from the podium and Ben-Gvir called him a "terrorist." Ben-Gvir clung to the stand and tried to resist his removal.

MK Vladimir Beliak (Yesh Atid) wrote about the incident on his Twitter account: "Ben-Gvir is now behaving violently on the Knesset podium and that is exactly what the opposition is doing in the Knesset - shameful, bullying conduct that disrespects the legislature. We came to work for the public, Netanyahu's emissaries came to sow chaos. Shame on them."