

Today's Chamberlain 'will work with the Taliban' Are we talking about the same Taliban that killed 457 British soldiers and beheaded 17 people just because they sang and danced? Op-ed. Giulio Meotti‏ ,

iStock taliban Britain "will work with the Taliban if they regain power in Afghanistan," British Defense Minister Ben Wallace told The Telegraph. Just fifteen days have passed since the withdrawal of the last British soldier. "All peace processes require you to come to terms with the enemy," said Wallace of the fundamentalist group that ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until the start of the Afghanistan war in 2001 and is now reconquering the country. He urged the Taliban "to reunite Afghanistan". Reunite? Are we talking about the same Taliban that killed 457 British soldiers and beheaded 17 people just because they sang and danced? The Financial Times reports that the Islamist group has already conquered areas and taken control of important border posts, depriving Kabul of a fundamental source of income and leaving it almost exclusively dependent on foreign aid. The Taliban flag was hoisted last week along with Pakistan's at the Spin Boldak border crossing in Kandahar province, one of seven international crossings that Islamist rebels have taken since June. Ahmed Rashid, author of books on Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Taliban, says that "what holds the Taliban together is the prospect of capturing Kabul, not the prospect of having a peace agreement with Kabul." If this continues, the British won't have to wait long. Missiles were fired at the presidential palace in Kabul during prayers. The video is shocking and says it all. Former General David Petraeus, who commanded US forces in Afghanistan, just said the country is "disintegrating". The Embassy of Afghanistan in Australia has released a series of videos showing the appalling atrocities committed by the Taliban. Public employees working for the Afghan government beheaded. A man subjected to brutal torture in a square. A woman whipped for breaking "modesty" laws. "All imams and mullahs in captured areas must provide the Taliban with a list of girls over 15 and widows under 45 to marry Taliban fighters," reads a Taliban fatwa. The German BILD has been told by a Taliban judge of the amputations and assassinations they are already inflicting on those who violate Sharia law. Yep, sharia law… In England, not Kabul, there are hundreds of perfectly legal courts regulating Islamic law in British communities. The British are not ready, but very ready, to "work" with the Taliban. A shopkeeper from an area of ​​London where the British Taliban impose their unofficial Sharia law told The Times: "If we keep it up, England will be more like Afghanistan." After the surrender to the Taliban, Europe itself must avoid becoming a new Kandahar. Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.



