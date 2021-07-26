Israel warns US: Iran approaching nuclear weapons capability

Israel recently warned the US that Iran is approaching the point of becoming a nuclear threshold state, that is a country with operational capability to build nuclear weapons, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the message was conveyed in several conversations of senior Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, with their American counterparts.

The report further stated that in internal discussions, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the situation is that Iran is actually accelerating its actions on the nuclear issue.

A senior diplomat said, "Something needs to happen regarding the negotiations with Iran. This ‘limbo’ cannot continue a time when Iran is advancing rapidly to the point where it is a threshold state.”

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in 2018, but has been holding indirect talks with the Biden administration on a return to the agreement.

The Islamic Republic recently announced that talks in Vienna on renewing the 2015 deal will not resume before a new government takes office in August, following presidential elections last month won by Ebrahim Raisi.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said recently that the United States will not impose a deadline on a seventh round of talks with Iran, adding that Tehran can determine when talks will resume.