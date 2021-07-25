Dr. Fauci defends funding coronavirus research in Wuhan

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the beleaguered public face of the United States government’s response to the coronavirus, has defended America’s funding of research into coronaviruses at a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

“It was a … proposal that was peer-reviewed and given a very high rating for the importance of why it should be done,” Fauci told CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

The United States reportedly gave $600,000 to a non-profit institution in Wuhan which had links to the city’s Institute of Virology, where researchers were investigating whether bat coronaviruses could be transmitted from animals to humans.

“[The proposal was] to be able to go and do a survey of what was going on among the bat population because everyone in the world was trying to figure out what the original source of the original SARS CoV-1 was,” Fauci said, noting that since SARS first emerged in China, it was vital that the research be conducted there.

“It was almost as if you didn’t pursue that research you would be negligent because you were trying to find out how you could prevent this from happening again,” Fauci added.

“If we were starting to look for bats in Secaucus, New Jersey, or Fairfax County, Virginia, it wouldn’t contribute very much to the standing of where SARS COV-1 originated.”