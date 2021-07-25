He Knew Something Was Wrong, But Doctors Turned Him Away

Earlier this month, 46-year-old father of 7 Rabbi Yehoshua Dim began experiencing chest pains. He immediately went to see a doctor, who sent him for several tests. When the results came back, Yehoshua was relieved to be told that he was “completely healthy.” His family assumed the chest pains had been due to the stress of the upcoming wedding the Dims were making for their daughter.

Last week, the Dims were experiencing a relatively normal pre-wedding evening. Mother Shayna was on the phone arranging the final details, and daughter Raizy was baking a cake for his chassan. When they heard a cry of pain from the other room followed by a thud, they rushed to see what had happened. Yehoshua Dim had died of a heart attack. By the time Hatzolah arrived, he was already gone.

Tomorrow, the Dim family will get up from their shiva. To honor what would have been her father’s wishes, the bride will go forward with the wedding later this week. It will be a somber and painful event.

Widow Shayna Dim is now left in a very precarious situation: Yehoshua had been the long-time supporter of the family. She must now find a way to raise her 7 children on her own, including making a wedding just one week after losing her husband. “I don’t think I can do this alone,” she says in emotional Chesed Fund page text.

The fund is raising money to help Shayna Dim to make a simple chasuna and raise her children in safety after her Rabbi Dim was lost so suddenly, and so young. Every donation shows Mrs. Dim that while no kindness can take away the pain of grief, she is not alone.