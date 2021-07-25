Government seeks to reduce emissions by 85% by 2050

The government today (Sunday) unanimously approved the historic proposal for a transition to a low-carbon economy, which sets a national target by which by 2050 greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by at least 85% compared to Israeli emissions in 2015. The decision also sets an interim target for 2030 reduction of 27 % In emissions.

The adoption of the resolution is an implementation of Israel's international commitment under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, thus joining dozens of countries that have already decided on a vision and strategy for a low-carbon economy, led by the United States, the European Union, Canada, Japan and China.

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg said at the Cabinet meeting: "The climate crisis is a dramatic threat to humanity. We must act now if we want to continue to thrive as a developed country and competitive economy. Already in 2018, we initiated a unique and multi-sectoral strategic process to formulate the vision and strategy for the transition to a low-carbon and prosperous economy. I am pleased to bring the results of this process to a government decision and to update that we have managed to improve the existing targets for 2030 and commit to a reduction of 30 million tons of gas compared to the previous target, adding an ambitious target for 2050 to achieve 85% emissions reduction."

"True, there is criticism of the modest goals. There is something to that, but there is urgency and there are also compromises. We have set significant goals, met the international commitment on time, and most importantly mobilized the entire government for integrated action. This is a historic moment for the health and the environment today and future generations. We can start working together tomorrow," she added.

According to Zandberg: "We must also complete the formulation of the five-year plan for the implementation of the goals, complete the climate legislation and give it expression in the state budget. This will provide the necessary long-term certainty for industry, businesses, institutional bodies and citizens. Only climate legislation will allow us to induce investment to low-carbon and efficient investments and allow our economy to become more efficient and competitive, and of course only climate legislation will allow us to live here in a stable, healthier environment."