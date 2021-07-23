PM Bennett speaks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, and conveyed his greetings on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha Arab holiday.

The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for the opening of the UAE Embassy in Israel and for hosting Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on an official visit in his country.

Prime Minister Bennett emphasized that he ascribes great importance to the strategic relationship between the two countries, which is expressed in many fields. He also noted that the UAE's approach toward Israel constitutes an important change that is an inspiration for additional countries and leaders in the region.

The two agreed to be in contact and meet in the future.