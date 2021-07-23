Pronouns as weapons against America

Culture is at the heart of any society. The American heart and heartland are under mighty and relentless assault. Here is a prime example. A couple of our cultural elites and leaders in my world, a prominent clergyman and a public schoolteacher now sign their names with the amendments “he/his/him” and “she/her/hers”. These are men and women we used to rely on to lead us in supporting and transmitting American values. No more. They lead the fight to destroy them. They join tens of thousands of elites and leaders from coast to coast. It seems on the surface innocuous enough- a bit quirky; maybe just a passing fad but it’s not innocuous nor passing. It is a basic attack on American civilization- part of an intense , wide, cultural war we fight. The stakes are tremendous for America.

This is part of an old, throw-back, pervasive, and relentless attack on Western, Judeo-Christian values -even our view of reality. The name- amenders will argue the “he/his/him” stuff is just part of their Leftist Democrat Weltanschauung of peace, love and kindness- the same kind of love and peace they aim at our culture, history and founders with things like the vile 1619 project.

It’s the love and peace of destroying our liberties like free speech; the hate they show our girls with boys running around their shower-rooms; the poison they spread with the racism of “black dorms” and Critical Race Theory.

It’s the kindness and tolerance they spew by trashing the Western notion of marriage, the nuclear family, their hate-filled defunding our police and military , destroying our borders, the plundering of our kids future with mountains of debt, and destroying the greatest wealth production machine in human history- capitalism.

These “progressive” loving ones amend, they argue, in order to show solidarity with the Marxist lie that America is structured on the notion of oppressed against oppressor. The lie is that the heterosexual, capitalist, Christian white man with a European heritage is the oppressor. The atheist, trans, beige- colored, socialist, bisexual with a great grandfather from El Salvador is the oppressed.

And beneath the lie is the core of darkness - that of radical, unabashed Marxism, out to tear apart this country from within, and destroy every aspect of Western, American, Judeo-Christian civilization. . These American Marxists flat out reject the City on the Hill concept from our Bible- the fact that the America City is structured not on oppressed vs. oppressor, black vs. white, rich vs. poor, gay vs. straight, but on liberty vs tyranny, good vs. bad, virtue vs. non-virtue, character vs lack of, merit vs. non merit, God -fearing vs Government worshipping.

So, last week's signature amendment comes from the same Leftist poison that now gives us a President commanding we alter reality itself by calling women “birthing people” and demanding we fear and focus on 75 million non-existent white supremacists so they may be rooted out by our now corrupt justice institutions.

I’d say to these leaders attacking us, maybe visit some non-Leftist, Marxist sites like this American Thinker instead of our Pravda Marxist Democrat Party main stream media. Maybe check out the outstanding “Prager University” on the internet some day with its 5 billion views. Perhaps re-read the Bible, The Constitution and Federalist Papers. Maybe connect with a bit of true American history like in the fine new book, “Land of Hope” instead of the execrable Marxist Howard Zinn textbook in our schools. Maybe read the new great works like Dennis Prager’s book: “Still The Best Hope”, Mark Levin’s “Liberty and Tyranny “ or his new “American Marxism” to help rid your minds of these terrible illiberal ideological mind-parasites you’ve picked up from our schools , Democrat Party, and Leftist media.

Maybe try amending your names with, perhaps, John (or Jane) Smith…. “Strong, free, liberty-loving, God- fearing , capitalism supporting, self -reliant, colorblind, well- armed, American with enough common sense and pride to not announce each day if I’m a man or woman

“Human beings are born with different capacities. If they are free, they are not equal. And if they are equal, they are not free.” ― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Howard Sachs is an American citizen, husband, father and passionate supporter of Israel. He takes Judaism , American, and Western values very seriously. He sees one of the largest threats to America, Israel and Europe in the ideology of Leftism. His opinions have been published in a number of newspapers and websites.

A version of this article appeared on The American Thinker.