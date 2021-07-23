Talking Parsha - Va'etchanan: Shema Yisrael - Why is it so fundamental?

This week we read one of the most famous, most fundamental pesukim (verses) in our tradition - the pasuk (verse) of Shema Yisrael (Hear O Israel, the L-rd our G-d, the L-rd is One) (Deuteronomy, 6:4).

Reading through the pesukim, we notice that the way Moshe (Moses) says that pasuk actually isn't as dramatic as we would have thought. It doesn't stand out in any way, it just appears as part of the flow of his speech, with no special introduction.

So why has this pasuk become such an important part of our life? What is it about Shema Yisrael that makes it so special?