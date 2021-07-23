Creamy Mushroom Chestnut Gnocchi

Ingredients:

2 (16-ounce) packages Tuscanini Mini Gnocchi

1 tablespoon oil

2 shallots, peeled and chopped

1 pound brown mushrooms, sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

freshly ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon herbes de Provence

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup dry red wine

1 cup chicken stock

2 (5-ounce) bags roasted chestnuts, sliced

1/2 cup non-dairy milk (soy, oat, almond), plus more to thin if needed

Start Cooking:

Cook gnocchi according to package directions and set aside.

Heat pan over medium heat. Add oil and sauté shallots and mushrooms until nicely browned and has evaporated. Add in garlic, salt, pepper and herbes de Provence. Cook until fragrant (about one minute).

Mix in flour and coat mushroom mixtures well. Add in wine, stock, and chestnuts. Cook for another five minutes.

Remove from heat and mix in milk substitute. As gnocchi cools, sauce will thicken, and you may have to add additional milk substitute.

Courtesy of Kosher.com