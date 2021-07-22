More deadly than the Chinese Virus



Karl Marx, wherever his soul may be, is grinning at the success of his Marxist Movement slowly taking over the nation he hated the most, the United States. One of his ardent supporters, Michelle Leete, a top Vice President of the entire Virginia PTA's, who also serves as the VP of one of that state's major NAACP branches, was outed when she publicly, referring to opponents of Critical Race Theory, stated, "Let them die."

This black woman was asked to resign from her parent-teacher position for her comment, with this confusing statement: "While not speaking in her role within Virginia PTA we do not condone the choice of words used during a public event on Thursday July 15th."

Why merely, "not condone?" Why not "totally condemn" this incitement to violence and death from one of their bigoted top officials? Who would be annoyed by their words indicating true outrage and disgust at the hate emanating from one of their own leaders? After all, her comments were made while still a sitting PTA officer. Words have consequences. From both sides.

And where are the entire nation's NAACPs on this matter? None, to the date of this writing, have condemned her for these words of hate. No doubt she will be hailed by the likes of Congresswomen Omar, Cortez and Tlaib and other rabble rousers, as a heroine for "her outspokenness and concern for those oppressed by White Supremacists."

Former Florida Congressman and as of late, the Chair of the Texas Republican Party, Allen West, had it right back in 2020, with this statement: "The NAACP and BLM are connected by their being created by white leftists who place black faces in charge for their manipulative purposes. They keep the Black community distracted and deceived. The Black community needs to stop aligning itself with these progressive, socialist, statist, Marxist and communist organizations that need victims. Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels and Saul Alinsky are not the kinda fellas the Black community should follow." Words for his audience to follow. Rather, recall the incendiary words Joe Biden tossed into a crowd when campaigning against Mitt Romney, that a Republican administration would put blacks "...back in chains." Talk about Progressives throwing cans of gasoline into an already towering, roaring inferno.

We are facing a more deadly disease than the Chinese Virus, not only around the world, but specifically and more importantly, right here within our borders. It is the Socialist/Marxist spreading toxin of hate that no mask, isolation or medication can wipe out. Our own elected officials are demeaning whites and calling for laws giving blacks and other so-called, persecuted, "people of color," unheard of advantages over all others. No earned by merit, striving, effort, education or expertise required. Just skin color.

Purely, a well thought out plan by the Far Left to divide our country by race, gender, finances and politics in order to weaken our nation and convert it into another Cuba, Venezuela or North Korea.....into a third world country. And sadly, leading the way are the outspoken, violent prone groups such as the NAACP and Black Lives Matter, both led by the nose, tied to the growing, manipulative, Socialist/Marxist leadership at our top levels. Blacks should read more of Allen West, Thomas Sowell, Walter Williams, Candace Owens, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., etc., rather than the Marxist reading list found in our major news outlets.

And if you're entering the U.S. illegally from one of our land-locked southern neighbors for the purpose of getting employment, welfare or merely better living accommodations and are a surety to vote a certain way, we'll take you in.

But if you're fleeing a Communist, totalitarian state or one in upheaval and risk death on the high seas to get here, and you're going to tell our people of the dangers of such regimes: The message is... "Keep out!"

This is an outrageous, life threatening decision from the Biden administration to refugees from Haiti and Cuba, who are pleading to come to this country to escape acknowledged persecution from their leaders.

Why the double standard?

There is currently a growing grass roots revolution in Cuba against the Communist regime which is seeing a warming relationship with the new Biden administration. And there is a Haitian uprising after the assassination of the president whose killers included Americans pretending to be Drug Enforcement Agents.

Is there an American political link that is working to keep the oppressed Haitians and Cubans locked into their virtual water-locked prisons? Think back to 2009, during the early days of the Obama administration, when our president turned his back on the Iranian Green Movement revolutionaries leaving them to face the fury of the Mullahs who eventually received favored treatment with the Obama/Iranian nuclear deal.

Is there more to the story than we're getting from Jen Psaki and an incoherent Biden?

Our Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, strangely enough, was smuggled out of Cuba with his parents in 1960, after the Castro revolution. They were charitably resettled in this nation of freedom where he and his folks were given the opportunity to flourish. His statement after being sworn into his new post in 2021: "When I was very young, the United States provided my family and me a place of refuge." His tune has dramatically changed. Now he tells Haitians and his brother and sister Cubans who wish to follow in his footsteps: "Allow me to be clear, if you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States."

Of course we must consider the political ramifications of politically oppressed peoples coming to this country. Eventually they will get to cast ballots in elections. Persecuted people who have seen totalitarianism first hand will oppose Marxism and have no fear of speaking out to prevent single party rule. They've lived through all that and will fight to retain the democracy for which they risked their lives to experience. They are dangerous to Progressives who now push the buttons for the Far Left.

That's why we must speak out in support of the Haitians and Cubans who wish to have the same opportunities given DHS Head Mayorkas and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. And we must fight the Marxism insidiously controlling our lives.

Alan Bergstein, lecturer and columnist, is an editorial writer for The NY Jewish Voice and a retired NYC school principal A father of four, he is a Korean War veteran and Jewish activist who is President of the Judeo/Christian Republican Club of Palm Beach County, Florida.