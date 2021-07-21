Last Jew killed in Surfside building collapse laid to rest

Tzali Kamisar, a resident of Surfside, Florida, yesterday attended the funeral of the last to be killed in the collapse of the residential tower, Dr. Brad Cohen, with whom he prayed at synagogue.

"The community here experienced a catastrophe of a magnitude that had not been seen. We passed the coronavirus relatively easily, we had almost no casualties compared to other large communities. But, our Three Weeks came in one fell swoop and the destruction and collapse of the building will stay with us for a long time.

''We have orphans here who have lost both parents, friends who have lost children. The community here will live under the shadow of the event and we hope that G-d will give us the strength to get through it and move forward," he said.