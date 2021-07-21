In America, white is the color of guilt

"What happened to Maud Maron is a perfect example of the reign of terror established by the Chosen," wrote Columbia University African American linguist John McWhorter.

A professor at Mount Allison University in Canada, Rima Azar, was suspended without pay after writing: "We do not have 'systemic' racism. We have only a systemic naivete because we are a young country and because we want to save the world ”.

One teacher, Timothy Gordon, criticized the Black Lives Matter organization in his book, “Catholic Republic: Why America Will Perish Without Rome”, where he calls Black Lives Matter “a threat to the Western family structure.”

Harald Uhlig of the University of Chicago, the best-known German economist in the United States, was dismissed by the Journal of Political Economy, one of the five magazines in America in this sector, for criticizing Black Lives Matter. The University of Chicago suspended another law professor, Jason Kilborn, for using the word "black" in a class where he explained to students a hypothetical situation of discrimination in the workplace.

A Bronx Education Department official was fired for refusing to greet as the Black Panthers do at superintendents' meetings. When Rafaela Espinal - of Dominican descent and who describes herself as "Afro-Latina" - refused to participate, she was cautioned and told that it was inappropriate for her not to participate. She was suspended from her role as head of Community School District 12 in the Bronx.

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing, the Poetry Foundation issued a statement expressing "solidarity with the black community" and declaring faith in the "strength and power of poetry to uplift in times of despair". A letter from 1,800 poets called the statement "worse than the bare minimum" and called for "official action" against Henry Bienen and Willard Bunn III, president and spokesman for the Foundation. Result? They had to resign.

It is a real reign of terror.

It is enough to defend the Classics from the accusation of racism to be removed. It happened to Mary Frances Williams, who on Quillette writes: "We do not teach Homer. We don't teach Cicero ... Why don't we teach Thucydides and Herodotus? ... So I say: Cicero has value. Homer has value. Demosthenes has value, because he will teach you to defend Democracy ”. Williams concludes: “This is a war that must be fought and won”.

She couldn't have said it better.

