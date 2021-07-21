Netflix's first original Israeli series

Netflix has hosted several Israeli series, including Fauda, after the series had already proven to be huge hits.

Hit and Run, the suspense series that will premiere on August 6, will be the first Israeli-produced series that Netflix will have taken a risk on. The streaming giant ordered nine episodes of the series before its premiere, not knowing whether the show would catch on or not.

The Israeli creators are Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, who have worked on, among other things, Fauda, ​​and Raz also stars in the new series alongside Israeli actors Moran Rosenblatt, Lior Ashkenazi and Gal Toren and other international actors.

The series follows a man who is happily married and whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a hit-and-run accident in Tel Aviv. Battered and confused, he searches for his wife's killers and follows them to the US where they escaped with the help of a former lover, where he reveals disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.

The series is filmed partly in New York and partly in Israel, and almost 70 Hebrew-speaking actors appear in it alongside American actors.