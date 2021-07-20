Watch: IDF parachutes into Slovenia in memory of Jewish WW2 fighters

A multinational parachute jump in memory of the paratroopers of the Jewish community and on the 100th anniversary of the birth of the first Hebrew paratrooper, Hannah Szenes, took place recently in Slovenia.

The historic parachute reconstruction was carried out at the Krki Airport in Slovenia, near the original parachute site. In the first part, eight IDF paratroopers jumped yesterday from a height of 12,000 feet. The parachute included several rounds and was attended by paratroopers from four other countries: Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia and England. The second part of the parachute was carried out today (Tuesday) in the morning during which about 100 members of the trip parachuted, including the commander of the depth headquarters, Maj. Gen. Itay Virov, the commander of the paratroopers brigade, Lt. Col. Yuval Gaz, and other commanders. The descent was carried out from an altitude of 1,000 feet and after that the delegation continued for a day following the partisans' path in Croatia.

The participants of the march marched on the heroic path followed by the paratroopers of the Jewish community, including Hannah Szenes, in the partisan forests near the town of Draga.

Simultaneously with the parachute drop yesterday, a military specialization ceremony was held in the paratroopers' section of Mount Herzl, in the presence of the former 101st Battalion Commander, Col. (Res.) Boaz Amidror, commanders and fighters of the Paratroopers Brigade. In addition, a memorial ceremony was held to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Hannah Szenes and an educational day was held at the Hannah Szenes Museum in Kibbutz Sdot Yam. The ceremony was held in the presence of the President of the State, Mr. Yitzhak Herzog and with the participation of the chairman of the Hanna Szenes Association and the former commander of the Paratroopers Brigade, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Jerry Gershon, Chairman of the Council for Preservation of Sites, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Ori Or, Regional Council chairman Mr. Asif Isaac, members of Kibbutz Sdot Yam and other participants.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), a monument will be erected in memory of the paratroopers of the settlement who fought bravely and courageously during World War II in the city of Čakovec. The monument will be erected on the spot where Hannah Szenes was imprisoned.

The last day of the trip (Thursday) will focus on Hungarian Jewry and a meeting with the local Jewish community. The journey will be concluded with a ceremony at the grave of Hannah Szenes, in the cemetery in Kozma, Hungary, in parallel with a ceremony at the Diaspora Museum in Israel.





