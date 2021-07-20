'We must work together to fight anti-Semitism on social media'

Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern met yesterday with social media giant TikTok’s Director Government Relations and Public Policy Liz Kanter in Jerusalem. The two discussed best practices about how to prevent the spread of anti-Semitic content on the platform.

“Anti-Semitism is one of society’s greatest ills and we see the massive growth of this hatred particularly on social media,” Minister Stern said. “We also know and have seen that what starts online eventually finds its way offline onto the streets.”

“It is vital that the social media companies work closely with the State of Israel to combat anti-Semitism online,

During the meeting, Kanter shared with Minister Stern the work TikTok is doing to combat hate, including the removal of 62 million videos which violated the platform’s community policy during the first quarter of 2021. This totaled around 1% of all videos uploaded during the period in question.

Over 90% of these videos were identified and removed by the company’s automated and human response systems, even before any members of the community reported them, while 81.8% of the videos were identified and removed even before anyone was able to watch them.

Kanter further told Minister Stern that Tiktok will continue to improve and develop tools to prevent content that spreads hatred and anti-Semitism.

The two agreed to continue sharing information and best practices in order to fight anti-Semitism.