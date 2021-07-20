French lawmakers meet with Bennett

A delegation of some 40 members of parliament from France - the largest delegation to arrive in Israel since the outbreak of Covid-19 - has arrived in Israel, in an initiative from non-profit, non-partisan organization ELNET, and met with the new Israeli government heads to discuss mutual interests, in private meetings with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, President Isaac Herzog, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid, and Opposition Leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu.

Shai Bazak, CEO ELNET-Israel: "The arrival of this distinguished delegation to Israel is of great importance and we continue our work in strengthening the relationship between Israel and Europe. A key element of this effort is that France and other European countries gain a thorough understanding of Israel, its political and security challenges – but also the mutual interests and the added value Israel has to offer."

Dr. Arié Bensemhoun, CEO ELNET-France: "We are pleased to see the growing interest and support of Israel in Europe and particularly in France, and are very much encouraged by the strong attendance of European legislators in our Israel tours and briefings. We would like to thank the Embassies of Israel in Paris and of France in Tel Aviv for their support and collaboration, and trust that our work will indeed make a difference and contribute to the already strengthening relations between the two countries."