'The people of Samaria will stand firm long after Ben & Jerry's ice cream melts'

We will not give up Samaria, the ancient kingdom of Israel, for ice cream, nor will we give up Joshua’s Altar or ancient Shilo for a McDonald's hamburger.

The people of Samaria and this country will stand firm long after Ben & Jerry's ice cream melts and disappears from the world. We will not give in to this anti-Semitism that permeates Jews in the United States as well.

I call on all residents of the State of Israel and Samaria, and all lovers of Israel in the world, to stop consuming the ice cream that is trying to create a boycott of Israel.

We will not succumb to threats from either left-wing organizations or commercial companies that are willing to boycott Israel in order to flatter certain people. We will continue to build Samaria, enjoy culture, a good education and also ice cream. Not necessarily Ben & Jerry's.