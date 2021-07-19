Family Experiencing Violent Calls From Untraceable Number

These among others, were the panicked questions Aharon Mann whispered into the phone just one month ago, standing in the darkness of his apartment. It was the middle of the night, and the daily threatening calls had become more threatening. First they began with an intimidating silence then hung up. But as time went on a voice began to detail horrific violence it promised it would inflict on the young Israeli father and his children.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, small business owners around the world were dealt a devastating blow. One such business owner was Israeli father of 2, Aharon Mann. Aharon owned a small corner store, and worked long, hard hours to support his family. When businesses were locked down, however, he sank into serious debt. To keep a roof over his children's heads Aharon had no choice but to take several loans. At that point he never dreamed the lockdown would continue for as long as it did, or that the pandemic would still be affecting businesses a year and a half later. By then it was too late, and the interest on the loans had accumulated.

That’s when the calls began.

Mann says first the debt collectors began calling him, then his parents as well. He has now gone to live in an undisclosed location as he is genuinely afraid for his life. The collectors have said explicitly that if he does not repay them, they will cause him bodily harm.

Corona has affected all of us differently: Some have lost loved ones, and some have been blessed to have kept their family & their finances intact. A year and a half ago, Aharon Mann would have never thought that he would be running for his life, or that his children would be in danger.

A Chesed Fund page has been opened to help save Aharon’s life, and give his children the safe home they need so badly. The page includes several written letters of recommendation from leading rabbis.

CLICK HERE TO HELP