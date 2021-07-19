Bread spread out at synagogue on Tisha B'Av fast

Worshippers at a Beit Midrash in Ramat Gan were shocked to find bread intentionally laid put across the entrance to the synagogue when they arrived for prayers on the fast of Tisha B'Av.

Bread was also placed on the handles of the door to the synagogue.

"There are a series of [anti-religious] events that have occurred in this neighborhood," Ramat Gan resident Ran Feingold told Arutz Sheva. "On Seder night in two synagogues, chametz (unleavened bread products) was smeared at the entrance. On Lag B'Omer they burned the door of another synagogue. And now this happened on Tisha B'Av."

He said, "At about a quarter to eight in the morning the Rebbe picked up the phone. 'Again they threw bread, come quickly.' I came and took pictures, I made some noise in the municipality."

"My contention is very clear," he said. "This is probably a solitary psychopath. But such a psychopath can cause an internal escalation. Next time he may also throw a Molotov Cocktail. If the police do not catch this person and there is a serious incident - the blood of the victims will be on the heads of the city's breadwinners. The city's breadwinners must provide a solution and catch this person."

Yoav Eliassy-Hatzel posted the case on his Instagram and Facebook and wrote with sad cynicism: "Yesterday, on the fast of Tisha B'Av, someone thought it would be funny to put rolls at the entrance and on the handles of the synagogue in Ramat Gan. There is no doubt we are heading to a good place.."