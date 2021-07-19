A Covid green pass will not help you enter 150 French Islamic enclaves

The DGSI, the French internal counterintelligence general directorate, has mapped 150 districts "in possession" of the Islamists, reveals the weekly Journal du dimanche. Areas, neighborhoods, enclaves, now in the hands of Islamic fundamentalists who shape them according to their ideology of submission.

Like Trappes, to which the New York Times dedicates a long (and partisan) dossier. In addition to suburbs of Paris, Lyon and Marseille, there are several cities in the north: Maubeuge, where "the situation is alarming"; the agglomeration of Denin; Roubaix, where "the situation is assuming worrying proportions", according to a prefect and which Le Figaro tells about this week.

But also more unexpected areas, such as Haute-Savoie or Ain, in Annemasse, Bourg-en-Bresse, Oyonnax or Bourgoin-Jallieu. Even more surprising, "the emergence of micro-territories in unlikely areas", such as Nogent-le-Rotrou, in the Eure-et-Loir.

Le Parisien this week dedicates an investigation to the Turkish association Milli Gorus, linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and President Erdogan, which is "conquering the neighborhoods" abandoned by the French state.

They call these "sensitive urban areas”. Like the center of Perpignan, where "aggression, drug trafficking, Muslim communitarianism, racial tensions and tribal violence" force non-Muslims to move elsewhere.

Or Les Izards, a district of Toulouse, “where Arab gangs control the streets in a climate of fear”.

And then Grigny, a commune in the southern suburbs of Paris, "a lawless territory" where well-organized Muslim gangs rage who think they are the "masters of the world".

The same in Grenoble. A key document, entitled "Banlieu de la République", found that Seine-Saint-Denis and other Parisian suburbs are becoming "separate Islamic societies" cut off from the state and where Sharia law is supplanting civil law.

"From my long observation of the countries that the Islamic International has targeted at this stage of its world conquest, I have learned three lessons," writes Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal, the author of “2084” this week “The societies under fire very quickly realize that they do not have the means to fight and defeat this invisible enemy, infinitely mobile and not obedient to obvious norms, three characteristics that terrify our societies, built on visibility, predictability and stability.

"Islamism is for them like a ghost, a poltergeist that emerges from who knows what nothing, strikes without logic and disappears into the darkness. This mysterious threat literally liquefies society. At this point, exhausted, discouraged, they enter a process of relative submission, believing they will appease the enemy, giving him more and more ground, carrying out his requests and eventually becoming his advocate. In resilient societies, this process lasts ten years, in permissive societies like France, one year is enough”.

The second lesson is the apparent absurdity of jihad. “The purpose of the war (to Islamize people, build mosques, open hallal shops, cover women with opaque veils) seems absolutely derisory in light of the enormous means the enemy is mobilizing to reach it. Seeing him sacrifice everything terrifies society, a prisoner of nothingness, deeply attached as it is to the superfluous and the ephemeral. Society ends up admiring this prodigious enemy and despising itself. In the end, she joins him, becomes his accomplice, wants to be like him and die at the cry of Allahu akbar ”.

The third lesson is that, from being an enemy to fight, "Islamism has become the ideal partner for shaping society according to the criteria of a happy globalization, in which Islamism would naturally be soluble, having done its work".

The "all-out struggle against Covid", which occupies the entire mental horizon of society and politics, becomes a way of not fighting the struggle against the "secession" in progress in the neighborhoods (see the words of François Hollande). On this, not on the green pass, not only the presidential elections of 2022 will be played, but also the future of France.

And of Europe.

