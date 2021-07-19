PA: Jewish presence on the Temple Mount is a 'provocation'

The Palestinian Authority on Sunday warned of "the dangerous Israeli escalation that is taking place now, as settlers storm the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, defended by the occupying forces, and close the Old City to Palestinian civilians."

A statement from the office of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas condemned the "continued serious violations by settlers" and called them "a serious threat to security and stability, and a provocation of Palestinian feelings."

The PA blamed the Israeli government for the escalation, noting that "these Israeli provocations defy US demands that it maintain the historic status quo in Jerusalem."

More than 1,600 Jews prayed on Sunday on the Temple Mount on the occasion of Tisha B'Av, angering the Islamic Movement and the Ra'am party.

Ra'am's statement of condemnation said, "We warn of the break-in of settlers and Knesset members to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and of the serious disturbances that could lead to a religious war in the area. We will not accept prayers and the singing of Hatkiva in the plaza of the mosque, which is fully Islamic-owned on all its 144 dunams."