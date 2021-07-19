Chief Rabbi: We are not meeting the obligation to bring our boys home

The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, on Sunday gave a lesson in Kfar Saba as part of a seminar in memory of Hadar Goldin. At the end of his remarks, he commented on the efforts required to bring back the soldiers whose bodies are being held by Hamas in Gaza.

"Every year Hadar's father, Simcha Goldin, is here with us at the seminar. I thank him that he is not here today, as I cannot look him in the eye. Another year has passed and we did not get to bring Hadar and Oron [Shaul] home, another year has passed and his mother is still tormented that she does not have a grave to visit. Another year has passed that we have not done enough to bring them home. True, we need to pray and strive, but we must also do deeds," said Rabbi Lau.

He continued, "The Israeli government should listen to the noble words of the Goldin family who do not seek to release murderers and criminals but rather seek other requests that are minimal requests."

"This is our commitment to the State of Israel and I hope that the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense will do whatever it takes and especially since the Goldin family asks for things that will not endanger human lives. This is our commitment so that we can at least look at them in the eye and say we tried. We will not be able to rejoice completely as long as this problem is before our," Rabbi Lau added.