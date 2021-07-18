Jews driving near Old City pelted with stones leaving 4 injured

Multiple stone-throwing attacks were reported outside of the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday evening, leaving four people injured.

The attacks occurred near the Old City’s Damascus Gate when Arab stone throwers attacked Jewish vehicles as they drove by.

In the first incident, a man, woman, and a one-year-old infant were lightly injured after rocks were thrown at their vehicle near the Damascus Gate.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Muhammad Abid was one of the first responders at the scene and treated the Jewish family. After receiving initial treatment at the scene the family was taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center in Jerusalem.

In the second incident, rocks were hurled at another Jewish-owned car, injuring the driver.