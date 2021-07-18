'No justification' for Israel to restore green pass requirement

A senior Jerusalem hospital official warned Sunday against reimposing Israel’s ‘green badge’ or ‘green passport’ system, saying such a move would be unnecessary, that it would be damaging to Israel’s economy, and that it would undermine the public’s trust in the government.

Speaking with Radio 103FM Sunday evening, Prof. Jonathan Halevy, president and former director-general of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, said there is no justification for reimposing the strict ‘green badge’ (Tav Yarok) system, which limited entry into certain venues to people with either valid vaccination cards, proof of recovery from COVID, or recent negative COVID tests.

“To go back to the green badge system would mean losing the public’s trust and shutting down entire industries of the economy. There is absolutely no justification for it.”

Halevy said that the emphasis on monitoring the number of new cases of COVID is a mistake, adding that the more important metric for gauging the danger of the pandemic is the number of seriously ill patients being treated in Israeli hospitals.

“The growth rate of the number of new patients is less worrisome. We need to check the growth rate of seriously ill patients.”

Thus far, the government has refused to back the renewal of the 'green badge' system.

Over the weekend, however, Health Ministry director-general Nachman Ash announced the ministry will recommend that the government restore the green badge system for some mass-gatherings.