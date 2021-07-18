Jewish man attacked, robbed of his tefillin, in Brooklyn

A haredi youth was brutally attacked by two assailants and robbed of his tefillin while walking to a synagogue in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn on Friday.

According to the Shomrim organization, the attack took place in the early morning. The attackers struck the victim in the face and took his tefillin case, thinking it contained money.

When the thieves realized that it contained religious items, they dumped them on the street and fled.

Police have launched a search for the attackers. The Shomrim organization posted video of the assault and offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.