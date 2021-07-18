Bennett demands indictments against COVID regulation violators

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened a discussion today (Sunday) on increasing enforcement of the coronavirus directives with the participation of the Minister of Health, the Minister of Internal Security, the Commissioner of Police, the Attorney General and other professionals.

Following a discussion in the Coronavirus Cabinet, in which it was decided that all aspects of enforcement would be centralized in the Ministry of Internal Security, the ministry presented the Prime Minister with a comprehensive plan to intensify the national effort to enforce coronavirus regulations.

The plan combines technological measures and enforcement actions in the field that will be carried out by Israeli police officers and municipal inspectors.

The Prime Minister instructed authorities to increase the filing of criminal indictments and the prosecution against verified coronavirus patients who knowingly violate isolation and endanger public health.

Bennett also ordered that law enforcement increase enforcement of events and celebrations, with an emphasis on weddings, in light of the potential for mass infection at these events.

"Whoever violates the guidelines endangers his health and the rest of Israel's citizens. We will not allow this," Bennett said.