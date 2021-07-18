Report: UN funds BDS organizations

A new report by the Im Tirtzu movement claims that the United Nations (UN) provides funding to organizations which call for a boycott of Israel and are affiliated with the BDS movement, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, between 2016 and 2020, the UN provided at least $40 million to 19 civilian organizations in Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip which promote boycotts of the State of Israel. These organizations also work against Israel in international institutions, and eight of them have contacts with terrorist organizations, Im Tirtzu said.

In fact, according to the United States Agency for International Development, two of the organizations - the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) and the Union of Health Work Committees (UHWC) - are branches of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization.

The organizations are funded through three UN agencies, the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and the The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The UN said in response to the report: "UN agencies consistently review the bodies with which they maintain contact, vis-à-vis the list of persons and bodies against whom proceedings are being conducted on behalf of the Security Council. In addition, we are also aware of other relevant Security Council and General Assembly decisions."

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg called the report further evidence of the UN's bias and hostility against Israel.

"Since the establishment of the State of Israel, in almost every strategic event for its existence, the UN has chosen to turn its back on it. After the War of Independence, it approved the establishment of a special refugee agency for Arabs who fled the country (UNRWA). And to this day it finances it and thus perpetuates the conflict. After the Yom Kippur War, the UN chose to call Zionism a racist movement, and since then Israel has been the most targeted and delegitimized state in this institution," Peleg said,