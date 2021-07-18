Tisha B'Av: Thousands at Western Wall, hundreds at Temple Mount

Photo: TPS

Thousands of Jews arrive this morning (Sunday) for prayer and lamentations in the Western Wall plaza on the occasion of the Tisha B'Av fast, the day of the destruction of the Holy Temples.

In addition, hundreds of Jews arrived at the entrance to the Temple Mount. Jews have been permitted to ascend the mount since 7 AM with a police escort.

Arabs rioted this morning and threw stones at police forces on the Temple Mount. The policemen entered the mount and dispersed the riots.

Thousands of people from all over the country came to the Western Wall last night to recite the Book of Lamentations. :Chabad photographer Mendy Kurant presented 50 moments from the night of Tisha B'Av at the Western Wall.





Loading....



