Watch: Mom thwarts kidnapping attempt in New York

Police have taken 24-year-old James McGonagale into custody after his unsuccessful attempt to snatch 5-year-old Jacob Diaz from a sidewalk in front of his mother and brother in Queens, New York.

McGonagale snatched the boy and thrust him into a vehicle nearby, but the family gave chase and Jacob's mother Dolores was able to rescue him through an open window.

Various witnesses began to close in, calling police and attempting to prevent the culprit's escape.

An accomplice in the incident remains at large. The accomplice is described as light skinned and in his mid-50s with glasses, police said. He wore an orange shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.