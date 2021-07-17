1000 new coronavirus cases in a single day

Israel has once again crossed the threshold of diagnosing 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 1,117 new infections were diagnosed yesterday, representing 1.58% of test results received. A total of 71,299 coronavirus tests were performed.

Since midnight Saturday morning, 263 additional coronavirus infections have been diagnosed.

The number of patients hospitalized in critical condition across the country now stands at 60, an increase of ten patients since midnight, and of 11 patients since Friday night. A total of 107 patients are hospitalized, and the number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Israel now stands at 6,560.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 6,444 corona patients have died in Israel, the last of which passed away this week.

Friday saw an emergency meeting to discuss steps to combat the Delta strain of the virus. The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Health, Defense, Finance, Internal Security, Economy, Transportation and Science, as well as the Deputy Head of the National Security Council, the Speaker of the Knesset, the coronavirus czar, the Ben Gurion Airport manager, and the Director of the Airports Authority.