Likud MK blocked from Facebook

The Facebook account of MK Galit Distel Atbaryan (Likud) was blocked on Friday after she wrote to a lecturer at the Hebrew University that there was a match between his inner and outer ugliness.

Distel Atbaryan sent a message via WhatsApp to Facebook Israel CEO, Adi Soffer Teeni, in which she wrote: "Hi Adi, Facebook just blocked me. The reason - a lecturer from the Hebrew University offered me to recruit rapists for the Likud. Since this is misogynic and shocking harassment, I replied to him that there is a match between his inner and outer ugliness. And for that I was blocked. He was not blocked."

MK Distel Atbaryan asked the CEO, “Does it make sense to block an elected official that responds to harassment? Are these your community rules? I would be very happy for your prompt reply."

Noting that her bill for transparency regarding the blocking policy on Facebook will be on the table of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation this coming Sunday, Distel Atbaryan said, "Could it be that my being blocked is a kind of 'warning' from Facebook so that I know my place on matters of legislation? It could definitely be possible."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)