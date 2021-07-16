California man arrested with assault weapons, bomb, anti-Semitic manifesto

A man allegedly in possession of a cache of assault weapons, body armor, a pipe bomb, drugs and an anti-Semitic and racist manifesto was arrested Tuesday in San Jose, California.

Wesley Charles Martines, 32, of Lost Gatos, California, also allegedly had bullets inscribed with the phrase “Cop Killer” and a written plan to attack a sporting goods store, said the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

According to Patch.com, Martines’s manifesto contained threats against Jews, Hispanics and African Americans, and the plan to attack the store.

Besides being charged with suspicion of possession of assault weapons and other illegal arsenal, Martines stands accused of prowling outside a business in Campbell, California last Friday. He was also seen peering into cars and a storage shed, according to the district attorney’s office.

When police stopped the suspect’s truck, the attorney general said they discovered two AR type rifles, a Glock 9 mm handgun, ammunition, body armor, heroin, methamphetamine and a pipe bomb that contained pellets but not explosives.

Additionally, the found the manifesto which besides racist rants, contained the man’s plan to disguise himself as an employee of a sporting goods store and then tie everyone up.

The district attorney’s office gave a search warrant and gun violence restraining order to police so they could confiscate Martines’s firearms.

"Once again, law enforcement saved lives before the blood and tears flowed," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "All of us have a role in stopping the next mass shooting, suicide, or domestic violence murder. Please call law enforcement if you know that someone is armed and dangerous."

