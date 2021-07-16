Report: Netanyahu tried to persuade Trump to attack Iran

Then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to persuade then-US President Donald Trump into launching a military action against Iran's nuclear program once it became clear that Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, the New Yorker reported on Thursday.

The report said that Trump "had a circle of Iran hawks around him and was close with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was also urging the Administration to act against Iran after it was clear that Trump had lost the election."

Other senior figures in the Trump administration, including then-Vice President Mike Pence and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, had also reportedly pushed for a strike against Iran, though Trump did not necessarily want to start a war, according to the New Yorker.

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, opposed the idea and reportedly told Trump that “if you do this, you’re gonna have a f****ng war."

Miley, according to the New Yorker, had "engaged in an alarmed effort to ensure that Trump did not embark on a military conflict with Iran as part of his quixotic campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 election and remain in power.”

He was eventually successful in blocking the plans to attack Iran after a White House meeting in early January, in which Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Pompeo both told the President they were against a military strike.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)