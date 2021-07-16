Soccer championships may have caused new wave

According to the Ministry of Health, many of those found positive for the new variant of COVID-19 in the most recent rise in infections are Israelis who spent last week in London, the capital of England, along with tens of thousands of fans from around the world, watching the finals of the UEFA European Football Championship held at Wembley Stadium in England.

Dozens of Israelis who watched the semi-finals and finals of the prestigious tournament and then returned to Israel were found positive for COVID-19. Israeli fans who were found positive for the virus already in the test they performed before the flight to Israel remained in isolation in London, while another and not a small part were found positive after landing and being tested in Israel.

This is far from the first time that a sporting event has been blamed for a mass outbreak; similar events have already been discovered in France, Spain, Italy, and Scotland over the course of the crisis.