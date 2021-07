Tisha B'av times around the world Pertinent times for Tisha B'av in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, New York, LA, London, Paris and Berlin Arutz Sheva Staff ,

ערוץ 7 תשעה באב Tel Aviv: Fast begins 7:47 PM Saturday. Fast ends 8:15 PM Sunday Jerusalem: Fast begins 7:45 PM Saturday. Fast ends 8:12 PM Sunday New York: Fast begins 8:24 PM PM Saturday. Fast ends 20:56 PM Sunday Los Angeles: Fast begins 8:04 PM PM Saturday. Fast ends 20:32 PM Sunday London: Fast begins 9:09 PM PM Saturday. Fast ends 9:52 PM Sunday Paris: Fast begins 9:48 PM PM Saturday. Fast ends 10:27 PM Sunday Berlin: Fast begins 9:20 PM PM Saturday. Fast ends 10:05 PM Sunday (All times are drawn from chabad.org)



