International delegation visits Old City of Jerusalem

A group of ambassadors from the United Nations spent today touring sites in Jerusalem's Old City.

A delegation of ambassadors from the UN and the United States, who arrived in Israel as part of an initiative by Israel's Ambassador Gilad Erdan, visited the Western Wall, the City of David and other places in Jerusalem today.

During the upcoming week, the ambassadors will visit the northern and southern borders.

Ambassador Erdan commented: "I planned this the visit to give the ambassadors the chance to get to know the security challenges we face in Israel first hand. After seeing the truth with their own eyes, they will help explain to the world that Israel is in the right."



