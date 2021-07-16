Israel Air Force and US defense officials meet to plan air defense cooperation

Israeli Air Force officials met with senior American Air Defense officials to discuss joint efforts to bolster combat readiness, with an eye towards improving both countries' air defense systems in times of emergency.

The Israeli military announced Friday morning that a meeting was held this week between representatives of the Israeli Air Force, led by the commander of the Israeli Air Force's Air Defense System, Brig. Gen. Gilad Biran, Commanding Officer of the joint mission headquarters, Brig. Gen. (res.) Doron Gavish, and Brig. Gen. Greg Brady, commander of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

The commanders were presented with updated orders for cooperation between the two nations' air defense systems during emergency situations.

The purpose of the meeting was to improve the collaborative readiness of the forces for the joint defense of the State of Israel.

At the end of the meeting a document for updated air defense operational cooperation between the two countries was signed.