China to step up its involvement in Israel-PA conflict

China plans to step up its involvement in mediation efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday, according to i24NEWS.

“The past and the present have proved time and again that the two-state solution is the only viable way to resolve the Palestinian question as it represents international consensus, fairness and justice,” Wang was quoted as having said on Zoom during a virtual Palestinian-Israeli Peace Symposium convened by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

At the same conference, Palestinian Authority (PA) “social affairs minister” Ahmed Majdalani said that the PA aimed to “implement a set of measures to build confidence between peoples, improve the humanitarian situation and open a real window for negotiations to end the conflict.”

China has in recent years sought to play a greater role in the Middle East in general and in the Israel-PA peace process in particular.

In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping presented a four-point proposal to end the Israeli-PA conflict and establish an independent Palestinian state.

The four points are: Advancing a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders with eastern Jerusalem as the capital of a new Palestinian state; Upholding “the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security,” immediately ending Israeli settlement building, taking immediate measures to prevent violence against civilians, and calling for an early resumption of peace talks; Coordinating international efforts to put forward “peace-promoting measures that entail joint participation at an early date”; and promoting peace through development and cooperation between the PA and Israel.

Xi later reaffirmed China's support of a two-state solution, with an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state, bounded by the pre-1967 borders and with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

In March, Wang indicated that the Chinese government plans to invite Israelis and Palestinian Arabs to hold talks in China, though he did not elaborate further.