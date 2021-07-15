30 missing, at least six dead, in Germany floods

Thirty people are missing and at least six have died following flooding in western Germany, local police said Thursday.

The flooding, which occurred in the Ahrweiler district, south of Bonn, caused six homes in the town of Adenau to collapse, the police added. It also turned streets into streams and swept away cars.

According to SWR, an estimated 25 additional houses are in danger of collapsing.

It is estimated that 50 people are waiting on their rooftops to be rescued, police said.

The district is located on the Ahr river, which flows into the Rhine. Shipping has been suspended on the Rhine, and rail, road and river transport was disrupted as well. In addition, homes within a 50-meter radius of the Ahr have been evacuated, Sky News said.

Speaking to Reuters, a spokesperson for the Koblenz police said: “We currently have an unclear number of people on roofs who need to be rescued.”

“There are many places where fire brigades and rescue workers have been deployed. We do not yet have a very precise picture because rescue measures are continuing.”

“Many people have been reported missing to us,” police added.

The deaths included two firemen, CNBC said, noting that the army had been deployed to aid those who were stranded.

Over the past day, Germany, Holland, and Belgium have seen torrential rains. The rains are expected to continue until Friday night, and various districts have published notices warning of the danger.