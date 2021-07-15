Education Minister Shasha-Biton demanded head of public health Elrai-Price be fired

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton, who in the Corona Cabinet had criticized health ministry officials for calling for increased restrictions, also demanded that the prime minister fire Dr. Sharon Elrai-Price, head of public health services.

Yediot Aharonot reported that the minister argued that the change in attitude in the government, which is trying to avoid closures, should also be reflected in change within the Ministry of Health.

Senior officials close to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rejected the demand. According to them, Dr. Elrai-Price is highly regarded and faithfully does her job - presenting health risks to citizens.

Director General of the Ministry of Health Prof. Nachman Ash said this week following the criticism by the Minister of Education, "To criticize the professional echelons who do a faithful job and come up with a clear professional thesis is really not right."