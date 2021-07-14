Arsonist charged with setting fire to NJ synagogue, yeshiva

A Union City, New Jersey man has been charged with arson for setting fire to a local synagogue and yeshiva earlier in the month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said, according to nj.com

Oswaldo Domingo Xil-Argueta, 29, was arrested on July 5 in connection with a fire set two days earlier at the Mesivta Sanz Yeshiva by the Union City Police Department and the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated arson, criminal mischief and burglary.

Due to the fact that the fire was set at a place of public worship, the charge of aggravated arson was increased to a first-degree charge.

Suarez said that there is currently no evidence that the arson was a “bias incident.”

On July 3, slightly before 3 a.m., the Union City Police Department and North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire at the synagogue and yeshiva.

While building was unoccupied at the time, the fire was serious and was elevated to two alarms. A two alarm fire necessitates the assistance from other fire departments in the form of additional pumpers and ladder trucks.

During a Hudson County Superior Court hearing, Judge Paul DePascale approved the state’s motion for pretrial detention after it stated that Xil-Argueta would pose a threat to the community if let out of jail until his trial, reported patch.com