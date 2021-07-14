Egyptian analyst threatens Ethiopia - 'What's our military for?'
According to former Egyptian Brigadier-General, the only way for his country to commend respect is to strike first and negotiate later.
dam
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsEgyptian analyst threatens Ethiopia - 'What's our military for?'
Egyptian analyst threatens Ethiopia - 'What's our military for?'
According to former Egyptian Brigadier-General, the only way for his country to commend respect is to strike first and negotiate later.
dam
iStock
top