The Trojan horse in Israel's Knesset

Gone almost unnoticed in the US, in the aftermath of Israel's recent elections, hidden beneath the news of Netanyahu's hairsbreath defeat, was the slipping into the tent of that nation's ruling body, the most virulent Zionist-hating group...the Muslim Brotherhood (MB).

They came in under the cover of the Israeli-Arab Islamic political party, Ra'am. They are the agents for the MB. And without much fanfare from the Islamic backing Western media, we clearly see what appears to be the acceptance of anti-Israel saboteurs among its ruling body.

There are now 14 members of the Knesset, which totals 120, who identify as Arabs. Over ten percent. They are led by Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Ra'am Party. It's interesting and frightening to note Abbas' promise when taking the oath of office for the Knesset; "to return the occupied lands that were confiscated from our people." And the term "confiscated lands" means the entirety of the current state of Israel. Or as the enemies of Israel put it: "From the river to the sea." Their goals are open and above board and they mean business. That's Abbas' and his party's goal.

During the 2021 war with Gaza-based Hamas, within the borders of Israel itself, the Islamic Movement held rallies supporting riots and demonstrations within the Jewish State, of Arabs in support of the terrorists who were, at that time, lobbing thousands of murderous rockets and missiles into Israel's cities and villages. Rioters disrupted the movement of military convoys of troops and supplies to the Western front. We saw Arab citizens of Israel openly supporting those who would destroy that nation.

This destruction from within must end. Back in 1994, the Knesset passed an amendment to the Election Law in order to outlaw the fiercely pro-Israel Kach party, led by Rabbi Meir Kahane with these words: "A candidates list shall not participate in elections to the Knesset if its objects or actions, expressly or by implication, include the following: Negation of the existence of the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people and incitement to racism." We feel the Ra'am Party which supports the internationally outlawed Muslim Brotherhood also meets these logical safety standards for being barred.

We'll note, with a bit of alarm, that our own Congress has a few members who should be considered non-kosher for their seats in that institution: Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib(D-MI). They are overt racists and support our Islamist enemies, yet they are permitted to participate in our nation's law making process. It seems, regretfully, that other nations, worldwide renowned democratic countries, such as Canada, Sweden and France are opening up doors for those who would undermine their own laws, freedoms and security.

When will we all wake up? How much longer do we have to do so?

Alan Bergstein, lecturer and columnist, is an editorial writer for The NY Jewish Voice and a retired NYC school principal A father of four, he is a Korean War veteran and Jewish activist who is President of the Judeo/Christian Republican Club of Palm Beach County, Florida.