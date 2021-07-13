Likud pushes sovereignty bill to embarrass Bennett

Likud MK Miki Zohar will submit for a vote a bill to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The law will come up for discussion in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation this coming Sunday and is expected to be rejected by the committee.

The Likud party is expected to promote the law next week, after years of refusing to promote such a move while in power, in order to embarrass the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation will reject the bill, but MK Zohar still plans to put it to a vote in the Knesset plenum to oblige MKs from the coalition, including those from the right-wing factions Yamina and New Hope, to vote against the application of sovereignty.