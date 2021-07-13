Gantz: We will allow development of Gaza when they return our boys

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Deputy Minister Alon Schuster participated today (Tuesday) in the "Strengthening the Residents of the Gaza Envelope" conference of retired Histadrut workers, which took place in the Eshkol Regional Council.

"We are in a place that allows the IDF a strong home front," Gantz said at the event. "In parallel with the security moves, we are committed to strengthening civil resilience in the localities of the region and in the entire south. We have built the barrier, we are promoting an advanced plan for the protection of the houses, and we are anchoring the "respite" plan that will allow an intermediate option of evacuation for residents who want to go out for fresh air during a military operation."

"At the same time, we are taking care of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza as well. We will continue to do so, in cooperation with our Egyptian partners, the United Nations and other international bodies. But we demand peace and will allow development of the Gaza Strip only after the boys are returned home. If there is a need for military action and a campaign in the future, we will not hesitate," the defense minister said,

Gantz added: "The reality of maintaining security without compromise holds true in all arenas. The current government, through its cohesion and cooperation between its members, is no less strong than its predecessor, and has the ability to develop ties with our neighbors, including ties that were sometimes blocked in the previous government, such as the partnership that needs to be promoted with Jordan and Egypt."

"There are security challenges, especially from the region of Iran, but I promise that the State of Israel is in good hands and we will ensure that Iran will not be an existential threat to the State of Israel."