Study: Coffee offers protection against COVID-19

A newly-published study has shown that drinking one cup of coffee per day may reduce a person's chance of contracting COVID-19, Israel Hayom reported.

The study, which included 40,000 participants, was conducted last year by researchers at Illinois' Northwestern University and examined the participants' daily routines and eating habits.

Though the study did not prove causation, those who drank one or more cups of coffee per day were 10% less likely to show symptoms of coronavirus than those who did not drink coffee daily. In addition, the more coffee a person drank each day, the lower his risk was.

Coffee drinkers also have a reduced chance of suffering severe COVID-19, the study showed.

It is believed that the reason for the correlation is that coffee beans contain both anti-inflammatories and antioxidants.

"Coffee consumption favourably correlates with inflammatory biomarkers such as CRP, interleukin-6 (IL-6), and tumour necrosis factor I (TNF-I), which are also associated with COVID-19 severity and mortality," the researchers said.

"Coffee consumption has also been associated with lower risk of pneumonia in elderly. Taken together, an immunoprotective effect of coffee against COVID-19 is plausible and merits further investigation."